Justin Fields, Allen Robinson would have missed practice Monday

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was still having his injured ribs evaluated on Monday, so it’s little surprise to learn that he would not have practiced with the team.

Fields left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens in the third quarter and reportedly had negative X-rays, but there’s been no word from the team about his chances of playing against the Lions on Thursday. Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes after replacing Fields, but the Ravens drove for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson didn’t play against Baltimore because of a hamstring injury and he wouldn’t have practiced on Monday. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (calf) also remain out while cornerback Duke Shelley hurt his hamstring in the loss.

Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) didn’t play Sunday and is listed as limited on Monday along with wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot). Defensive tackle Mario Edwards (ribs), safety Tashaun Gipson (chest), and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) are all listed as full participants.

