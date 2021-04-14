Justin Fields airs it out in front of 49ers at Ohio State pro day

Fields airs it out in front of 49ers at Ohio State pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' brass got a front-row view of Justin Fields on Wednesday, and witnessed exactly what we already knew about the star Ohio State quarterback: He's a great athlete with a rocket of an arm.

Fields' second pro day was off-limits to the media, but Ohio State did post some ridiculous throws Fields made to its Instagram account.

Justin Fields showed off at his second pro day with the 49ers in attendance 🚀



[via @OhioStateFB] pic.twitter.com/pYql33AoH8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 14, 2021

Fields aired it out in front of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, and certainly impressed with throws to his left and firing off perfect deep passes on the run. The pro day, of course, is against air and Ohio State isn't going to post any bad throws from Fields, if he had any.

This was the first time Shanahan and Lynch were able to see Fields in person ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft after deciding to attend Mac Jones' second pro day at Alabama on the same day as Fields' first pro day. Teams only are allowed to send three people to pro days, and 49ers QB coach Rich Scangarello joined Shanahan and Lynch at Ohio State.

#49ers QBs coach Rich Scangarello joined John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to watch Justin Fields throw today. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 14, 2021

While many think the 49ers will select Jones with the No. 3 pick in the draft, Fields very much is in play and could be their choice. Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes his old team will go with Fields, as does Maurice Jones-Drew and Joe Thomas, who played for Shanahan on the Cleveland Browns.

Kyle Shanahan and @49ers are going to draft @justnfields … Save this tweet — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 14, 2021

Fields' second pro day really didn't teach us anything new. The 49ers already knew what type of athlete and arm talent he is. Now we wait and see if they believe he's their next franchise QB.

