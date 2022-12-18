Justin Field stuns fans with incredible non-TD run vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Eagles are in the Windy City to take on the Bears and let's just say this first half has been anything but ordinary for Justin Fields.

The quarterback moved in the pocket and escaped to run 39 yards and scored seven minutes into the second quarter, giving the Bears the 6-3 lead, only for the touchdown not to be counted. It was deemed out of bounds at the 9-yard line.

Somehow, Fields got through Haason Reddick's sack attempt to set up the Bears for a touchdown to take the lead. Here's how fans reacted to the incredible non-TD run:

Justin Fields with his weekly "holy cow" moment. Just absurd. pic.twitter.com/GF5X9eG5Kn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2022

Justin Fieldsâ€™ next play call pic.twitter.com/Ln2YyJNmtq — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) December 18, 2022

This is a touchdown run by Justin Fields. I donâ€™t care that he stepped out. pic.twitter.com/DZ8BvJrHGZ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 18, 2022

Justin Fields today pic.twitter.com/A3svH58AYe — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) December 18, 2022

The Bears got Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/ap3XiyU45L — barstool carl (@barstoolcarl) December 18, 2022

Justin Fields continues to wow. pic.twitter.com/LJBL4hT4hG — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 18, 2022

You will not see a better run todayâ€¦ oh my Justin Fields!! pic.twitter.com/iJth6rKkMW — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 18, 2022

Field set the franchise record for most rushing yards by a QB in a single season. He has 999 rushing yards this season and is in close proximity to Lamar Jackson's NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback with 1,206 yards.