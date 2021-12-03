Justin Field, Allen Robinson doubtful; Akiem Hicks out for Bears vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Bears will face the Arizona Cardinals, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, this weekend with a shorthanded offense and defense. They released their final injury report of the week and key players both on offense and on defense are either out or doubtful to play.

The details of the final injury report are below.

Ruled out

DE Mario Edwards (ribs), WR Marquise Goodwin (ribs, foot), DT Akiem Hicks (ankle), RB Damien Williams (calf)

Hicks has not played since Week 9 and his presence will be missed in the middle of the defense. He is their interior game-wrecker.

With Goodwin out and Allen Robinson doubtful (see below), two thirds of the Bears’ starting receivers will miss the game.

This will be Edwards’ second straight missed game.

Doubtful

QB Justin Fields (ribs), WR Allen Robinson (hamstring)

Robinson was unable to practice all week. Fields was limited all week, but apparently did not take many, if any, first-team reps on offense. That means the Cardinals will face Andy Dalton as Chicago’s starter.

Questionable

LB Roquan Smith (hamstring)

He injured the hamstring on Thanksgiving and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but did get limited reps on Friday. If he is able to play, it will be a big boost, even if he would far less than 100%.

If he can’t go, then they will be missed their three top players in the front seven — Smith, Hicks and Khalil Mack, who is on IR.

Other players without game designation

TE Cole Kmet (groin), S Tashaun Gipson (chest)

Gipson was a full participant all week. Kmet started the week out, was limited on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday.

Cardinals players

Ruled out:

S James Wiggins (knee)

Questionable:

QB Kyler Murray (ankle)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

OL Justin Pugh (calf)

CB Byron Murphy (foot)

