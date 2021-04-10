Justin Faulk with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild
Masters 2021 leaderboard in full This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau Four became one but, despite his rapidly shrinking lead, Justin Rose claimed he felt more comfortable at the end of the second day of the 85th Masters than he did at the first. “Sleeping will be easier tonight,” Rose said, after he proved to himself and Augusta that he had come armed for his unlikely challenge with the stomach for the fight. Some will be surprised at that statement, not only because of the proximity of Americans Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris, his nearest pursuers, but also because of the identities of a couple of heavyweights, who tore a few strips out of the Englishman’s advantage. Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, is in a tie for fourth on five-under while Justin Thomas, the world No 2, is only one further back. Yet Dustin Johnson and Rory Mcilroy have missed the cut. World No 1 Johnson, looking to become just the fourth defending champion to retain the title, bogeyed the 17th and needed a birdie on the 18th. However, the bogey left him two adrift on five-over after a 75. That was one better than the out-of-sorts McIlroy, who never looked like making it. His 74 was an improvement on his 76, but this was no time for consolation. This was his first Masters missed cut in 11 years. Pete Cowen, his new coach, plainly has his work cut out. Rose is an example of how quickly it can be turned around following his abject 2020. The 40-year-old had not played for five weeks coming in, due to a back spasm and then, after he recovered, made the decision to eschew a pre-event to focus entirely on winning his second major. So far, his radical plan is working. Granted, Rose’s prayers of a procession may be up in smoke, but this was hardly the nightmare recession he feared when, in his words, “my finger reached for the panic button” in the midst of a terrible start. He gallantly battled back for a 72 to remain on seven under and said: “ I would definitely have taken this position at the start.” The 40-year-old has been around too long and played in too many Masters to know that runaway leaders at Augusta rarely enjoy uninterrupted progress to the Butler Cabin. He is also aware that if he is finally to don a Green Jacket, he will have to scrap for every piece of thread. With his stunning opening 65, Rose had marched clear. Nobody since Craig Wood 80 years ago has ever enjoyed a bigger first-round advantage and the American is one of only five champions who went wire-to-wire, the last being Spieth six years ago. Rose was second on that occasion – one of his two runner-up finishes here – so was fully appreciative of the scale of the challenge awaiting despite his remarkable beginning. And he still is. “It was a classic day at Augusta, as I was just a little bit off at the start and was made to pay,” he said. “It certainly felt a lot different to yesterday and there was anxiety, but I told myself on the eighth, ‘Hey, you’re still leading the Masters.’ That changed my mindset. I scratched a line on my scorecard and played matchplay against the course. I was three down and I had the [18-foot] putt on 18 to win my match, but an honourable draw.” There were four dropped shots in Rose’s first seven holes, as he fell back to four under. His bogey on the seventh led to him being caught by Bernd Wiesberger – the Austrian who shot a day’s best 66 to move to four under – but, just as on Thursday, when he played that initial septet in two over, Rose refused to buckle. He dug deep, parred the next five, then moved on to the par-five 13th.
If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.
