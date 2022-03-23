The Giants are bringing in a player who has familiarity with new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive tackle Justin Ellis is signing a one-year deal with New York.

Ellis spent the last three seasons with the Ravens, appearing in 34 games with eight starts. Martindale was Ellis’ coordinator for all three years.

He was in a rotational role for the Ravens last season, playing 35 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. Ellis finished with 18 total tackles with one QB hit.

Ellis entered the league as a Raiders fourth-round pick in 2014 and played his first five seasons for the franchise.

In all, Ellis has appeared in 100 games with 50 starts.

Justin Ellis signing with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk