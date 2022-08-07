Justin Dunn to enter Cincinnati Reds starting rotation; Hunter Greene avoids surgery

MILWAUKEE – It’s been more than a year since Justin Dunn has pitched in a Major League game because of shoulder injuries, but he’ll join the Cincinnati Reds’ starting rotation this week.

Dunn, one of the four players acquired from Seattle in the Jesse Winker/Eugenio Suárez trade, will make his season debut Monday against the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Reds had an opening in their rotation after Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Justin Dunn, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the baseball team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.

It’ll be a bit of a full circle moment for Dunn, who was drafted in the first round by the Mets in 2016. He was traded to Seattle before his debut in a deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Díaz.

Dunn, a 26-year-old right-hander, completed a rehab assignment in July and the Reds kept him there when they had a six-man rotation prior to the trade deadline. He’s struggled with his command at Triple-A Louisville, permitting 16 hits, 11 runs and nine walks in his last three starts with 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings.

He had a 1-3 record and a 3.75 in 11 starts with Seattle last season and the Reds want to evaluate him in the Major Leagues over the final two months of the season. The Reds have new areas of emphasis since he entered the organization and it’ll be a way to determine whether he has a future in the rotation or bullpen if he cuts down on his walks.

Dunn had a 6.75 ERA eight minor league starts, seven at Louisville and one at High-A Dayton, with his first six outings as a part of his rehab assignment. Left-handed batters had a 1.103 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) against him compared to a .665 OPS for right-handed hitters.

From let: Cincinnati Reds pitchers Justin Dunn, Vladimir Gutierrez, Luis Castillo (58), outfielder Aristides Aquino and pitcher Alexis Diaz, watch the game during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, July 4, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Reds injury updates: Hunter Greene undergoes MRI exam

Greene underwent an MRI exam after he returned to Cincinnati on Saturday morning. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain.

“It’s going to take probably a few days to come up with a plan,” Reds Manager David Bell said. “He had an MRI this morning and I think he might have another exam coming up. So far, it doesn’t sound like there is surgery involved or anything like that, which is great news.”

Greene called it “just a little arm fatigue,” as he neared the number of innings he threw last year. He was scratched from a start in Triple-A last August with irritation in his right AC joint, but he made five starts afterward.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds rotation: Justin Dunn to start vs. Mets; Hunter Greene injury