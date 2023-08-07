Justin Dedich makes Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Senior USC offensive lineman Justin Dedich has been named to the Wueffel Trophy watch list.

Dedich has also been named to the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team watch list and the Outland Trophy watch list.

Additionally, he was named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team and All-America Fourth Team. He was also included on the Preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team and Athlon Sports Preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team.

Dedich started 11 games at right guard, one game at left guard, and one game at center in 2022 for the Trojans. His leadership and performance helped USC win 11 games, reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, and make a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The Wuerffel Trophy embodies Danny’s commitment to being a humanitarian, while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society.

The winner of the Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December.

