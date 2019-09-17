Ex-West Virginia RB Justin Crawford receives 12 years in prison for having sex with 12-year-old girl

Justin Crawford reportedly admitted to oral sex and intercourse with a 12-year-old girl. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former West Virginia running back Justin Crawford was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation and sodomy charges, WBOY 12 News reports.

Crawford was arrested last October after a 12-year-old girl told her mother that Crawford approached her while she was asleep in his living room and had her perform oral sex on him, then engaged in intercourse, according to testimony from a police detective.

Crawford’s wife Chakeya reportedly took the girl to her mother after walking in on the two at 5 a.m. in the living room the previous night. Chakeya said she saw Crawford standing over the girl, but with no erection.

A medical exam with a rape kit was reportedly performed. Crawford reportedly denied having any sexual contact with the girl during police questioning, but later admitted to oral sex and intercourse. He defended himself by claiming it was the 12-year-old’s idea to have sex.

Crawford was soon charged with aggravated child molestation, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes, and pled guilty during a court appearance on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Crawford had been previously known as the top running back at West Virginia for two seasons. During his college career, he amassed 2,244 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as undrafted free agent in 2018, but was cut in September. He later played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football.

