Justin Coleman signs with Seahawks

Former Tennessee football cornerback Justin Coleman has signed with Seattle.

Coleman agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This will be his second stint with Seattle. Coleman previously played for the Seahawks from 2017-18, appearing in every game during the two-year span.

He spent the 2021 campaign with Miami, playing 16 games and recording 27 tackles and two interceptions.

After playing for the Volunteers between 2011-14, Coleman signed with Minnesota.

He was released in training camp and claimed off waivers by New England, which cut him after one day.

Coleman played for the Patriots between 2015-16 before joining Seattle. He played for Detroit from 2019-20 before joining Miami in 2021.