Justin Britt signs with Texans

Free agent offensive lineman Justin Britt has signed with the Texans. He announced the news on Instagram, posting, “I’M BACK!” and tagging the Texans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Britt signed a one-year deal worth $3.2 million with a chance to make $5 million.

Britt, 29, did not play last season while rehabbing a knee injury.

He visited the Chiefs in January.

The Seahawks made Britt a second-round choice in 2014. He played 87 games, with 86 starts, in six seasons with Seattle.

Britt has played every spot on the offensive line except left tackle.

