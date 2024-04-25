Justin Boyd's double lifts Captains to 4-2 victory

Apr. 24—Left fielder Justin Boyd delivered a two-run double in the sixth inning to lift the Captains past host West Michigan, 4-2, in a matinee game April 24.

The hit was the first double of the season and the first two RBI for Boyd, who came to the Guardians from the Reds in a trade in 2023.

Second baseman Alex Mooney accounted for Lake County's other runs with a two-run home run in the third inning. Mooney has four home runs in 48 at-bats this season. He's hitting .313 with a .957 OPS.

Jose Devers also had two hits for the Captains, who finished with eight as a team. They struck out 11 times and walked three times.

Starter Austin Peterson went six innings to improve to 3-1. He gave up two runs, struck out seven and walked one. Peterson has a 3.43 ERA this season.

Alaska Abney, Zane Morehouse and Magnus Ellerts each had scoreless outings in relief. Ellerts earned his third save.

The Captains improved to 7-9. The teams have split the first two games of the series. The series resumes at 6:35 p.m. April 25 at West Michigan.

Justin Boyd gets his FIRST 2 RBI of the year with a two-out, go-ahead two-run double! ?? pic.twitter.com/4zSwVT3wKz

— Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) April 24, 2024