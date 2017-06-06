Justin Bour lands on the 10-day disabled list

The Marlins announced on Tuesday that first baseman Justin Bour has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle contusion. The club recalled catcher Tomas Telis from Triple-A New Orleans.

Bour, 29, missed over two months last year with an ankle injury. He suffered this ankle injury landing on first base awkwardly. Bour is tied for the league lead in home runs with 16. He’s also knocked in 40 runs while batting .295/.369/.589 across 214 plate appearances.

Tyler Moore figures to handle first base while Bour is sidelined.

