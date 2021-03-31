Justin Bonsignore Continues Dominance at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. — Justin Bonsignore has become the modern day master of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

The Holtsville, New York, driver scored his fifth straight NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour win at Thompson on Sunday afternoon in the Icebreaker 150. The victory allowed Bonsignore to become the first driver in the history of Whelen Modified Tour action at the historic Connecticut oval to win five straight.

It was the 10th career Thompson win for the defending series champion, and his 21st overall.

“We‘ve had speed at every race so far,” Bonsignore said. “I just said that we had to put together a full race and execute. You have to have a little bit of luck to go your way, and we finally got some this year.”

RACING-REFERENCE: Icebreaker 150 Race Results

That is u270b in a row at @ThompsonSpdwy for @JBonsignore! He wins the #Icebreaker150! ud83cudfc1 pic.twitter.com/wq2xWlCpJv — NASCAR Home Tracks (@NASCARHomeTrack) April 7, 2019

After Doug Coby won his second Mayhew Tools Dominator Pole Award and led the first 107 laps, the race took a turn for Bonsignore when the field slowed for a caution at lap 99. Bonsignore followed Coby down pit road for fresh tires, and although Coby did beat him off pit road, a penalty for running over his air hose sent Coby to the rear of the field.

While Coby fought back to finish fifth, Bonsignore took the advantage for the restart, and held off South Boston Speedway winner Ron Silk during a green-white-checkered finish to continue his Thompson dominance.

Coby and Bonsignore paced the entire weekend, running first and second, in that order, for both practice sessions and qualifying.

“It would have been a good race, neither one of us would have given an inch, I know that,” Bonsignore said of what would have been with Coby. “We were so close all weekend. I‘ve won a bunch here and some of them are just on luck. You have to put yourself in position, and my team always does.”

Silk, who qualified ninth, got back to the track in third following the pit stop, and when Coby was sent to the tail, the former series champion was in position for his second place effort.

“Things are going good,” Silk said. “It‘s nice to get a win and back that up with a second today. It‘s good for the guys on the team. They are all pumped up.”

Eric Goodale was third, while Patrick Emerling and Coby, who was able to work his way back up through the field, completed the top five. After three races, Coby holds a slim seven point lead in the Whelen Modified Tour championship standings.

Burt Myers was sixth, followed by Matt Swanson, Woody Pitkat, Chris Pasteryak and Jimmy Blewett.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to the track as part of the NAPA Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway on April 28.