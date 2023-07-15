Justin Bonsignore beats Doug Coby to earn a dramatic win at New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. — Early in Saturday’s Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers were racing against Mother Nature as much as each other. The rain arrived and caused a long delay before the event resumed, at which point darkness became a third factor racers had to fight.

Justin Bonsignore defeated all three, and he did so in breathtaking fashion.

After a slow pit stop with 25 laps to go sent the three-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion back to 10th, he battled his way through the field and found himself jostling with Doug Coby and Ron Silk in the closing laps for the race win.

On the final corner, Bonsignore dove low to block Silk and drifted back high to cover Coby, who attempted a cross-over move. Holding firm on the outside of Coby, Bonsignore beat his rival to the finish line in a near-photo finish.

The victory marked Bonsignore’s second at New Hampshire, which on an annual basis hosts what many consider the biggest Modified Tour race of the year. His other New Hampshire victory came in 2016.

Bonsignore earlier Saturday evening had hoped to claim the victory when inclement weather red flagged the race on Lap 69. Bonsignore, who started on the Mayhew Tools Dominator Pole after recording the best lap in Friday’s qualifying session, had built a hefty lead over second-place Tyler Rypkema by the time the race’s first caution flew for rain.

The passing shower was quick and track officials were able to get the surface dried before darkness fell over the Magic Mile.

There would be only one more yellow in Saturday’s race; Bobby Santos III smacked the wall hard on Lap 83.

Silk finished third behind Coby. Austin Beers and Patrick Emerling finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Anthony Sesely, Corey LaJoie, Matt Swanson, Andy Seuss and Jake Johnson rounded out the top 10.

A condensed broadcast of the Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire will air on CNBC on Saturday, July 22 starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour takes a couple weeks off before returning to action Saturday, July 29 for the Clash at Claremont 150 at New Hampshire’s Claremont Motorsports Park. The race will start at 8:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FloRacing.