Justin Blackmon voted into College Football Hall of Fame

Jan. 8—Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Blackmon is among 19 players and three coaches in the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Blackmon was one of the most dominant wide receivers to ever play college football. He and Texas Tech's Michael Crabtree are the only two players in history to win two Fred Biletnikoff Awards, which Blackmon did in 2010 and 2011.

Blackmon caught 253 passes for 3,564 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career at Oklahoma State.

His 1,782 receiving yards in 2010 set an NCAA sophomore record, and his 20 touchdown receptions in 2010 were the seventh-most ever recorded. He was the 2010 FBS leader in receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns and named the 2010 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

His 122 receptions as a junior set the 13th-highest total in NCAA history and he was named offensive MVP of both the 2010 Alamo Bowl and the 2012 Fiesta Bowl. Following his collegiate career, he was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

In addition to his Biletnikoff honors, Blackmon is the only two-time unanimous All-America selection in Oklahoma State history. He is OSU's eighth representative in the Hall of Fame, joining coach Lynn "Pappy" Waldorf (inducted in 1966), Bob Fenimore (inducted in 1972), Barry Sanders (inducted in 2003), Thurman Thomas (inducted in 2008), coach Jimmy Johnson (inducted in 2012), Leslie O'Neal (inducted in 2020) and Terry Miller (inducted in 2022).

The other 2024 class members are:

Players:

Paul Cameron — TB, UCLA (1951-53)

Tim Couch — QB, Kentucky (1996-98)

Warrick Dunn — RB, Florida State (1993-96)

Armanti Edwards — QB, Appalachian State (2006-09)

Deon Figures — CB, Colorado (1988, 1990-92)

Larry Fitzgerald — WR, Pittsburgh (2002-03)

Toby Gerhart — RB, Stanford (2006-09)

Dan Hampton — DT, Arkansas (1975-78)

Steve Hutchinson — OG, Michigan (1997-2000)

Antonio Langham — CB, Alabama (1990-93)

Randy Moss — WR, Marshall (1996-97)

Julius Peppers — DE, North Carolina (1999-2001)

Paul Posluszny — LB, Penn State (2003-06)

Dewey Selmon — NG, Oklahoma (1972-75)

Alex Smith — QB, Utah (2002-04)

Kevin Smith — CB, Texas A&M (1988-91)

Chris Ward — OT, Ohio State (1974-77)

Danny Woodhead — RB, Chadron State (NE) (2004-07)

Coaches:

Mark Dantonio — 132-74-0 (64.1%): Cincinnati (2004-06), Michigan State (2007-19)

Danny Hale — 213-69-1 (75.4%): West Chester (PA) (1984-88), Bloomsburg (PA) (1993-2012)

Frank Solich — 173-101-0: (63.1%) Nebraska (1998-2003), Ohio (2005-2020)

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10 at Bellagio Resort & Casino. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the 2024 season, and subsequently immortalized at the College Football Hall of Fame, which is celebrating its 10th Anniversary in Atlanta in 2024.