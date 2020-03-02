The Patriots face an uncertain offseason in many respects, and one of their known commodities now faces rehab.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Patriots special teamer Justin Bethel had shoulder surgery to fix a problem that bothered him last season.

Bethel joined the Patriots last year from the Ravens, and provided another boost to their special teams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But with fellow core special teamers Matthew Slater and Nate Ebner headed for free agency, things are far from settled in the area the Patriots have been able to count on over the years.

Other than the quarterback they’ve enjoyed for the last two decades, of course.

Justin Bethel coming off shoulder surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk