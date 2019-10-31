Justin Bethel comes to Patriots bearing gifts -- and insight on Ravens

When you switch teams midway through the NFL season, it can be difficult to make new friends.

Unless you're Justin Bethel, who had a few tried-and-true tricks up his sleeve after signing with the New England Patriots last week.

Bethel's first trick was an obvious one: The 29-year-old special teams ace hooked his teammates up with swag, handing out Patriots-themed Starter jackets Wednesday in the locker room.

Some Patriots players were buzzing in the locker room over an influx of Starter jackets - worn here by Marcus Cannon - that were given out by special teamer Justin Bethel. pic.twitter.com/majtiG3iHq — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 30, 2019

Bethel's second trick doesn't come with a price tag, but should be much more valuable. After spending the first seven weeks of the season with the Ravens, Bethel -- who played 20 special teams snaps against the Cleveland Browns in his New England debut -- can provide the Patriots valuable intel ahead of Sunday night's showdown in Baltimore.

"I was with those guys all through OTAs, training camp and the first half of the season, so it'll definitely be interesting going back up there and playing against them," Bethel told reporters Wednesday.

Among the questions Bill Belichick and Co. are likely asking Bethel this week: How can we contain uber-athletic Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ranks 10th among all NFL players in rushing yards?

"Just do what you're taught," Bethel said Wednesday when posed the same question about Jackson. "Just technique. Try to keep your feet and just contain him the best you can.

" … He can throw, he can run, he can make people miss. He's slippery when he needs to be. He's just a great athlete, and obviously you can see it watching him play."

We'd imagine Bethel is keeping the juicier Ravens details between he and his Patriots teammates as they aim to move to 9-0 on Sunday night.

