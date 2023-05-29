Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity Series race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — Justin Allgaier won the heavily-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday night after a masterful fuel-saving battle around the 1.5-mile quad-oval.

Begun at 11 a.m. ET, the checkered flag waved over Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet at 11:27 p.m. ET, saving enough fuel to perform a celebratory burnout. Allgaier dominated the event by leading 83 laps from the pole while holding off fierce charges from John Hunter Nemechek. The victory is Allgaier’s first of 2023.

Cole Custer was third, while Austin Hill and Ty Gibbs completed the top five. Gibbs also competed in the Coca-Cola 600 earlier Monday afternoon, finishing 26th, two laps down. In Xfinity, Parker Retzlaff, Jeb Burton, Carson Hocevar, Brandon Jones and Sammy Smith completed the top 10.

Allgaier led each of the first 21 laps through the competition caution that waved at Lap 20. But Allgaier nearly slid through his pit stall, leading to a slower stop, and then was caught in the middle of a three-wide sandwich exiting pit road that saw Sheldon Creed contact Allgaier’s left-front fender.

Postponed from Saturday, Monday’s race was first red flagged at Lap 25 during the competition caution after a misting rain persisted and dampened the track, while the second red flag was displayed at the end of Stage 1. The race was paused to allow the NASCAR Cup Series to conduct its Coca-Cola 600, which was won by Ryan Blaney. The Xfinity Series resumed action just before 10 p.m. ET.

