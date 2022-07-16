Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity race at New Hampshire

Justin Allgaier ran away from other contenders late in the race and won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Allgaier, driving a Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s team, outran Trevor Bayne, Landon Cassill and Noah Gragson over the closing laps. He won by almost four seconds, with Bayne taking second.

The win is Allgaier’s third of the season. It ended a six-race NHMS winning streak for Joe Gibbs Racing and marked Chevrolet’s first win at the track since 2007.

The race was marred by several accidents.

Contact between Sheldon Creed and Josh Berry started a multi-car wreck with 76 laps remaining, prompting a red flag. Berry slid up the track, blocking the main racing groove. Sieg hit Berry, and Jeb Burton, arriving at the scene of the accident to find the track blocked, slammed into Sieg’s car, sending the rear of the car high into the air.

NASCAR red-flagged the race to give safety workers space to clean the track.

William Byron surged in the second stage to take the lead and the stage win, but a flat tire at the start of the final stage cost him the lead.

On the final lap of the second stage, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric, who had raced in tight competition earlier, crashed, sending Gragson into a slide.

Hemric later left the race after an apparent blown tire sent his car into the wall.

The race’s first caution flag flew near the end of Stage 1 when Allgaier and rookie Julia Landauer made contact exiting Turn 4. Landauer, starting an Xfinity race for the first time, spun and slammed into the inside wall.

Landauer’s car was damaged significantly but she returned to competition after visiting pit road. She crashed again at the start of the final stage and parked for the day.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs had a dominant car early in the race but mechanical problems cost him several laps in the pits.

Stage 1 winner: Ryan Sieg

Stage 2 winner: William Byron

