Justin Allgaier wins in overtime at Darlington Raceway

Justin Allgaier held strong on a late-race restart in NASCAR Overtime to win Saturday‘s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Allgaier bested his competition by .422 seconds, as JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry finished runner-up. Brandon Jones then placed third, while Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Jeremy Clements, Michael Annett, Brett Moffitt, Ryan Sieg and Alex Labbe rounded out the top 10 in order.

Gragson leaves with his third Dash 4 Cash bonus of $100,000. He had a better result that Jeb Burton (20th), Austin Cindric (30th) and AJ Allmendinger (13th), who also were all competing in the internal race.

Cindric won Stage 2 on Lap 45 ahead of Gragson and Harrison Burton. The mini victory marked Cindric‘s fifth of 2021. Allmendinger, who fired off from the pole position, was back in sixth at the first stage break.

Burton then pulled through to win Stage 2 on Lap 90, besting Gragson and Allmendinger. It was Burton‘s first stage win this season.

Overall, there were 13 lead changes among seven drivers. Allgaier led only 10 of the 148 laps. Gragson had a race-high 40 laps led, barely beating Burton‘s mark of 38 circuits out front.

There were also nine cautions total.

Up next, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on Dover International Speedway on May 15.

