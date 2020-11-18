Justin Allgaier wins Most Popular Driver in Xfinity Series

The fans have spoken. Justin Allgaier has been named the NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver for the second straight year.

The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet finished second in the final 2020 Xfinity Series standings after making it to the Championship 4 for the fourth time in five years. The series vet bunched together three victories in six-race stretch in the late summer, early fall to build the momentum necessary to make a run to the finale at Phoenix Raceway, where he finished fifth, ceding the title to champion Austin Cindric.

Allgaier, 34, has now won the award for the second time in his career. He took the mantle last year from former teammate Elliott Sadler, who had won the fan-voted honor for three consecutive years. Sadler retired from full-time racing after the conclusion of the 2018 season, paving the way for Allgaier‘s ascension in the voting last year.

Allgaier is known for his affable attitude and fan-friendly demeanor. The former Cup Series full-timer finished the year with a pair of Richmond Raceway wins and another at Dover International Speedway, 11 top-five finishes and 19 top 10s in 33 races. He‘s up to 14 wins all time in the Xfinity Series, and this season‘s runner-up points finish was his best to date. Allgaier also filled in for Jimmie Johnson at the Cup Series level for one race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while the seven-time champ recovered from COVID-19.

Such an incredible honor! To win this award again is truly humbling and I can‘t say thank you enough to everyone that supports us and all who VOTED! I saw everyone‘s posts on social media but didn‘t want to jinx anything. Thank you from the bottom of my family and I‘d hearts! https://t.co/Z1t7HvtNRW — Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) November 19, 2020

The award for Allgaier continues a nine-year run for JR Motorsports drivers. Other former JRM drivers to earn the honor during that time include Sadler (2016-18) Chase Elliott (2014-15), Regan Smith (2013) and Danica Patrick (2012).

Voting ran from Sept. 6-Nov. 9. Awards were based 100% on fan balloting.