Justin Allgaier wins Friday Richmond Xfinity race

Justin Allgaier passed Justin Haley for the lead with 29 laps to go and went on to win Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

The series is back on track Saturday to complete its doubleheader weekend. Saturday’s race begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

MORE: Race results

Allgaier lost the lead to Haley on Lap 174 of 250 and began to pull away. He rallied and got by Haley on Lap 222. Allgaier went on to win his second race of the season.

“We’re just hitting our stride at the right time of the season,” Allgaier said.

Haley finished second. He was followed by Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain.

“I thought maybe a few more laps I could have gotten to him because he was really sideways toward the end,” Haley said of Allgaier. “Honestly, he just timed it perfectly. Lapped traffic was not ideal. The whole time I thought we were faster didn’t quite play our cards right.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Michael Annett secured a playoff spot via points with his seventh-place finish. … Austin Cindric, who finished fourth, has finished in the top five in four of his five Richmond starts. … Brett Moffitt finished sixth. It is his seventh top-10 finish of the season. He had six last year. … Tommy Joe Martins finished 15th and will start on the pole for Saturday’s race with the top 15 finishers from Friday’s race inverted.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Myatt Snider was in a crash early and finished 36th in the 37-car field. … Harrison Burton‘s 16th-place finish is his worst in the Xfinity Series on a short track. “That’s pretty embarrassing,” Burton said on NBCSN after the race.

PENALTIES: NASCAR disqualified the car of Chad Finchum after it failed rear heights. Finchum finished 27th. He will be credited with a last-place finish. … NASCAR also ejected the car chief of the No. 13 car driven by Stephen Leicht, who finished 34th. The team was penalized for any loss or separation of an improperly installed rear axle from the vehicle.

NOTABLE: Justin Allgaier’s win is the 50th in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports. Fifteen drivers have accounted for those 50 victories.

NEXT: The series is back on the track Saturday to complete its Richmond doubleheader. The series races at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Justin Allgaier wins Friday Richmond Xfinity race originally appeared on NBCSports.com