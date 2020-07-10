Justin Allgaier transported to local hospital following last-lap crash at Kentucky

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
Justin Allgaier was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation following a last-lap crash in Thursday night’s Shady Rays 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

Allgaier was racing for position on the backstretch during the white-flag lap when was collected in a multi-car crash, with his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet sliding into the back of Ronnie Bassett Jr.’s No. 90 Chevrolet. Bassett slammed nose-first into the inside wall, sending the car on two wheels before sliding to a stop. Timmy Hill was also involved in the incident, crashing into Bassett’s spinning car in the No. 61 Toyota.

Both Bassett and Hill were treated and released from the infield care center at the 1.5-mile oval.

This story will be updated.

 

