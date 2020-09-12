Justin Allgaier sweeps NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond

Nick DeGroot

Allgaier collected his 14th career win and third of the 2020 season in another impressive showing at the Virginia short track, leading 78 of 250 laps.

"I knew how good our car was all day," Allgaier said. "I knew at the end there, I knew we had speed. I knew when we needed to go, we could. I just didn't know how fast. My teammates did a fantastic job today. 

"I'm so proud of these guys. I put us behind the eight-ball, we had to change the nose (of the car) last night. I stayed here with them until the garage closed just trying to help them get it all fixed. The amount of effort that has gone into this weekend is really special. Everybody who is a part of this deal, it's just really special."

 

The JR Motorsports driver was driving away in the closing laps when a caution set up a 13-lap shootout. He held position and captured his second NXS win in as many days.

Jeb Burton finished a career-best second, Ross Chastain third, Harrison Burton fourth and Justin Haley fifth.

Noah Gragson, Michael Annett, Brandon Jones, Kaz Grala and Austin Cindric completed the top-ten.

Stage 1

Brandon Jones took the early lead to start the second 250-lap race of the weekend. Chase Briscoe remained close and moved into the lead on Lap 17.

With a field invert setting the starting lineup, there were a lot of comers and goers early in the race with the Kaulig Racing cars and Allgaier all charging towards the front.

The lead changed hands once again on Lap 30 when Noah Gragson got around Briscoe.

A competition caution ten laps later brought the field back together and Allgaier was finally able to get out front.

He went unchallenged, cruising to the Stage 1 win. Gragson, Haley, Chastain, H. Burton, Annett, Herbst, J. Burton, Sieg and Grala rounded out the top ten.

Stage 2

Chastain was able to complete a three-wide pass for the lead on a Lap 83 restart, but Allgaier remained close.

He chased Chastain through slower traffic and reclaimed the race lead with just over 20 laps to go in the stage.

Soon after, Colby Howard got into the wall and the caution flag flew. Chastain and others opted to take one of their two remaining sets of fresh tires then while Allgaier opted to wait until the end of the stage. Six other drivers followed suit.

Chastain charged to the front and battled with teammate Haley for the stage win, prevailing for just his second playoff point of the year.

Haley, J. Burton, Briscoe, H. Burton, Cindric, Herbst, Allgaier, Gragson and Grala rounded out the top-ten.

Stage 3

Allgaier restarted outside the top-ten but quickly made up lost ground as he was now the driver with fresh rubber.

Out front, Burton took a turn out front, but Allgaier ran him down just 13 laps later. From that point onward, he drove away.

But things changed with just 22 laps to go as Riley Herbst went spinning into the outside wall.

 

The race became a 13-lap dash with Allgaier holding on for the victory with JR Motorsports teammate Burton just over two seconds back.

Cla # Driver   Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 7 United States Justin Allgaier   Chevrolet 250 2:02'58.951     78
2 11 United States Justin Haley   Chevrolet 250 2:02'59.555 0.604 0.604 51
3 54 United States Kyle Busch   Toyota 250 2:03'01.501 2.550 1.946  
4 22 United States Austin Cindric   Ford 250 2:03'06.724 7.773 5.223 64
5 10 United States Ross Chastain   Chevrolet 250 2:03'07.343 8.392 0.619 39
6 02 United States Brett Moffitt   Chevrolet 250 2:03'09.871 10.920 2.528  
7 1 United States Michael Annett   Chevrolet 250 2:03'11.067 12.116 1.196  
8 9 United States Noah Gragson   Chevrolet 250 2:03'11.330 12.379 0.263  
9 21 United States Kaz Grala   Chevrolet 250 2:03'14.676 15.725 3.346  
10 18 Riley Herbst   Toyota 249 2:03'02.687 1 Lap 1 Lap  
11 98 United States Chase Briscoe   Ford 249 2:03'03.347 1 Lap 0.660 7
12 39 United States Ryan Sieg   Chevrolet 249 2:03'04.110 1 Lap 0.763  
13 5 United States Matt Mills   Chevrolet 249 2:03'04.280 1 Lap 0.170  
14 19 United States Brandon Jones   Toyota 249 2:03'05.030 1 Lap 0.750  
15 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins   Chevrolet 249 2:03'09.217 1 Lap 4.187  
16 20 United States Harrison Burton   Toyota 249 2:03'10.296 1 Lap 1.079 11
17 51 United States Jeremy Clements   Chevrolet 248 2:03'00.790 2 Laps 1 Lap  
18 68 United States Brandon Brown   Chevrolet 248 2:03'13.642 2 Laps 12.852  
19 08 Joe Jr.   Chevrolet 248 2:03'20.186 2 Laps 6.544  
20 07 United States Joey Gase   Chevrolet 248 2:03'20.457 2 Laps 0.271  
21 74 United States Bayley Currey   Chevrolet 248 2:03'20.736 2 Laps 0.279  
22 92 United States Josh Williams   Chevrolet 247 2:02'59.208 3 Laps 1 Lap  
23 36 Canada Alex Labbé   Chevrolet 247 2:03'00.569 3 Laps 1.361  
24 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt   Chevrolet 247 2:03'08.518 3 Laps 7.949  
25 4 United States Jesse Little   Chevrolet 247 2:03'21.717 3 Laps 13.199  
26 47 United States Kyle Weatherman   Chevrolet 247 2:03'24.943 3 Laps 3.226  
27 61 United States Chad Finchum   Toyota 246 2:03'02.380 4 Laps 1 Lap  
28 78 Mason Massey   Chevrolet 246 2:03'03.163 4 Laps 0.783  
29 52 Kody Vanderwal   Chevrolet 246 2:03'07.559 4 Laps 4.396  
30 6 United States B.J. McLeod   Chevrolet 245 2:03'06.467 5 Laps 1 Lap  
31 99 United States Vinnie Miller   Toyota 242 2:03'08.289 8 Laps 3 Laps  
32 90 Dexter Bean   Chevrolet 241 2:03'23.904 9 Laps 1 Lap  
33 8 United States Jeb Burton   Chevrolet 233 2:03'08.102 17 Laps 8 Laps  
34 15 Colby Howard   Chevrolet 220 2:03'17.429 30 Laps 13 Laps  
35 13 United States Stephen Leicht   Toyota 88 1:26'55.374 162 Laps 132 Laps  
36 93 United States Myatt Snider   Chevrolet 46 26'13.484 204 Laps 42 Laps  
37 66 United States Timmy Hill   Toyota 4 1'44.733 246 Laps 42 Laps  

 