Justin Allgaier returning to JR Motorsports in 2024

Justin Allgaier will be back at JR Motorsports for the 2024 Xfinity Series season after signing an extension.

The veteran driver announced the news after winning at Bristol Motor Speedway, his 22nd career win. He told NBC Sports' Dave Burns that he had signed a deal earlier in the week but that JR Motorsports had not announced the news yet.

You heard that right. He’s BACK in 2024. pic.twitter.com/opycC2V1rT — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) September 16, 2023

Allgaier also confirmed that longtime partner Brandt Professional Agriculture will continue to support him. A press release from JR Motorsports said that the company will serve as the primary sponsor for 20 races and as an associate partner for the rest of the schedule.

“I can’t say enough about this team, Rick Brandt and everyone at BRANDT Professional Agriculture,” Allgaier said from Victory Lane. “This seemed like the perfect time to break the news that we’ll be back in the No. 7 Chevrolet in 2024. I’m just so grateful for everyone at JR Motorsports.”

Allgaier, who has 432 Xfinity starts, joined JR Motorsports in 2016 after five years in Xfinity split between Team Penske and Turner Motorsports, as well as two years in Cup with HScott Motorsports.

Allgaier took over the No. 7 JR Motorsports entry and has since become a perennial playoff contender. He has scored 19 of his 22 career wins in the No. 7 and has finished fourth or better in the championship standings five times.

JR Motorsports has now confirmed three of its drivers for the 2024 season. Sam Mayer will return to the No. 1, Brandon Jones will return to the No. 9 and Allgaier will return to the No. 7. The No. 8 is the open seat as Josh Berry will leave it to move up to the Cup Series and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.