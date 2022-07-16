Justin Allgaier overcomes early race incident to win at New Hampshire
Watch as Justin Allgaier takes the checkered flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Chevrolet returned to Victory Lane at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday as Justin Allgaier scored his third win of the season.
Justin Allgaier recaps his day on the track saying he 'wasn't doing a good job' at points in the race, but the No. 7 ends up in Victory Lane.
Series veteran Justin Allgaier scored his third win of the Xfinity Series season Saturday, taking the lead late to win in front of Trevor Bayne.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. earned his first pole position in four seasons, taking the top starting spot in Saturday qualifying with a lap of 127.113 mph at the 1.058-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He‘ll start the No. 19 JGR Toyota in Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 (3 p.m. ET, USA, NBC […]
Justin Allgaier prevailed in an action-packed Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, earning his third victory of the season and a very special birthday present for his wife, Ashley. A race trophy. The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet delivered Chevy‘s first win at the 1.058-mile track in 15 years. […]
NASCAR fans pour into New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Kyle Busch said Saturday there’s no firm deadline for cementing a potential return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season, adding he has had talks with other teams. Busch, a 60-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, is in his 15th season with the No. 18 Toyota team owned by Coach Joe Gibbs. Busch sits in […]
The NASCAR Cup Series' lone race this season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a big opportunity for veteran drivers not yet locked into the playoffs.
