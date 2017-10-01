Justin Allgaier No. 1 as Xfinity standings tighten ahead of next week’s cut-off race

Justin Allgaier remains No. 1 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

But after two races in the seven-race playoffs — and with next weekend’s cut-off race at Charlotte — things are tightening significantly in the points.

Allgaier holds a three-point edge over No. 2 William Byron and a 13-point margin over No. 3 Elliott Sadler.

Cole Custer is 14 points back, while Daniel Hemric rounds out the top five, 17 points back.

Those drivers on the bubble are Brendan Gaughan (two points behind Ryan Reed for the final transfer spot), Michael Annett (-7), Blake Koch (-12) and Jeremy Clements (-20).

