Justin Allgaier jackman OK after being hit during pit stop at Indy (Video)

Justin Allgaier‘s jackman, Kyle Tudor, was cleared by doctors after Allgaier collided with him during his first pit stop of the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tudor was hit by the No. 7 Chevrolet as Allgaier entered his pit box. Tudor went airborne and landed on his shoulder.

Allgaier’s woes on pit road continued when he pitted from the lead with three laps to go in Stage 2. Allgaier overshot his pit box and backed up. But as his crew began to remove his right-side tires, Allgaier left his pit box in order to stay on the lead lap.

Allgaier left as his right front was being loosened and he carried his air gun still attached to the wheel. When it snapped off, it caused damage to the right front, forcing the No. 7 to be taken to the garage for repairs. Allgaier returned to the race 14 laps down and finished 35th.