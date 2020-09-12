Justin Allgaier gets to "seal the deal" in Richmond Xfinity win

Jim Utter

Allgaier ran down Justin Haley with 29 of 250 laps remaining and easily held on for the victory in Friday night’s Go Bowling 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, picking up his second win of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Both of Allgaier’s wins have come in the last five races as the series is about to kick off its 2020 playoffs. It’s also the 13th win of his career.

 

“Tonight was definitely a push to the end,” Allgaier said. “I feel like we’ve had so many get away here and we’ve just not been able to seal the deal. It’s been frustrating.

“I can’t be more be more excited about tomorrow. I got damage early (in the race) and I feel bad and I had to make up for the damage early.

“The win tonight was all about these guys. We’re going to celebrate quickly so we can turn it around and be ready for tomorrow.”

The victory in Friday night’s first race of the weekend doubleheader race means Allgaier will start 15th in Saturday afternoon’s race. Tommy Joe Martins will start on the pole.

Kyle Busch finished third and uncharacteristically never led a lap – the first time that’s occurred in an Xfinity race since 2018. Austin Cindric was fourth and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Brett Moffitt, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala and Riley Herbst.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Allgaier the first off pit road. He led the way on the restart on Lap 158.

On Lap 168, Haley got around Cindric to move into the runner-up spot, less than a second behind Allgaier.

On Lap 174, Haley cleared Allgaier off Turn 2 to reclaim the lead in the race.

With 50 laps remaining in the race, Haley had expanded his lead over Allgaier to 2 seconds with Busch in third.

On Lap 221, Allgaier was able to run down and catch Haley and got around him to reclaim the lead. Busch remained in third, more than 2.5 seconds behind the leader.

 

With 20 laps to go, Haley remained close behind Allgaier with Busch third, Cindric fourth and Chastain in fifth.

Allgaier had expanded his lead to almost a second over Haley with 10 laps remaining.

Stage 2

Allgaier easily held off Chastain for the Stage 2 victory, his ninth stage victory of the 2020 season.

Haley finished third, Busch fourth and Grala rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Cindric the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 84, Cindric was followed by Chase Briscoe and Chastain.

Allgaier got around Chastain on Lap 94 to move into the runner-up position behind Cindric.

With 50 laps to go in Stage 2, Cindric held a 1.2-second lead over Allgaier while Busch had moved to third.

Allgaier had closed to within half-a-second of Cindric with 30 laps remaining in the second stage. Busch remained closed behind in third.

On Lap 124, Allgaier was finally able to clear Cindric to take the lead for the first time in the race. Chastain had gotten around Busch and moved back into third.

 

Chastain moved into the runner-up spot on Lap 129 as Cindric dropped back to fourth in the running order.

With 10 laps to go in the stage, Allgaier had expanded his lead over Chastain to 1.7 seconds as Busch remained in third.

Stage 1

Cindric ran down fellow Ford driver Briscoe to grab the lead and held on to take the Stage 1 victory, his 10th stage win of the 2020 season.

Chastain was third, Haley fourth and Allgaier rounded out the top-five.

Chastain, who started on the pole, took early command of the race, leading the first 38 laps.

On Lap 15, Colby Howard stalled his car against the wall in Turn 4 to bring out the first caution of the race. On the restart on Lap 24, Chastain continued to lead the way followed by Burton.

Cindric got around Harrison Burton for the second spot shortly after the restart.

On Lap 33, Haley powered around Cindric to move into the runner-up spot behind Chastain.

On Lap 39, Haley grabbed the lead, going to the inside of Chastain off Turn 2.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 41 to allow teams to check tire wear. Some teams elected to pit but Burton stayed out and inherited the lead. On the restart on Lap 46, Burton was followed by Jones.

Myatt Snider spun and wrecked on the backstretch after the restart as drivers went four-wide. Chastain also suffered some rear-end damage when Haley got into the back of him.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 53 with Burton still out front and Brandon Jones in second.

Busch moved into second on the restart only to see Briscoe clear both Busch and Burton to take the lead on Lap 54.

On Lap 59, Cindric went to the inside of Briscoe and cleared him to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With less than 10 laps remaining in the stage, Cindric had built nearly a one-second lead over Briscoe with Chastain in third.

Cla # Driver   Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 7 United States Justin Allgaier   Chevrolet 250 2:02'58.951     78
2 11 United States Justin Haley   Chevrolet 250 2:02'59.555 0.604 0.604 51
3 54 United States Kyle Busch   Toyota 250 2:03'01.501 2.550 1.946  
4 22 United States Austin Cindric   Ford 250 2:03'06.724 7.773 5.223 64
5 10 United States Ross Chastain   Chevrolet 250 2:03'07.343 8.392 0.619 39
6 02 United States Brett Moffitt   Chevrolet 250 2:03'09.871 10.920 2.528  
7 1 United States Michael Annett   Chevrolet 250 2:03'11.067 12.116 1.196  
8 9 United States Noah Gragson   Chevrolet 250 2:03'11.330 12.379 0.263  
9 21 United States Kaz Grala   Chevrolet 250 2:03'14.676 15.725 3.346  
10 18 Riley Herbst   Toyota 249 2:03'02.687 1 Lap 1 Lap  
11 98 United States Chase Briscoe   Ford 249 2:03'03.347 1 Lap 0.660 7
12 39 United States Ryan Sieg   Chevrolet 249 2:03'04.110 1 Lap 0.763  
13 5 United States Matt Mills   Chevrolet 249 2:03'04.280 1 Lap 0.170  
14 19 United States Brandon Jones   Toyota 249 2:03'05.030 1 Lap 0.750  
15 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins   Chevrolet 249 2:03'09.217 1 Lap 4.187  
16 20 United States Harrison Burton   Toyota 249 2:03'10.296 1 Lap 1.079 11
17 51 United States Jeremy Clements   Chevrolet 248 2:03'00.790 2 Laps 1 Lap  
18 68 United States Brandon Brown   Chevrolet 248 2:03'13.642 2 Laps 12.852  
19 08 Joe Jr.   Chevrolet 248 2:03'20.186 2 Laps 6.544  
20 07 United States Joey Gase   Chevrolet 248 2:03'20.457 2 Laps 0.271  
21 74 United States Bayley Currey   Chevrolet 248 2:03'20.736 2 Laps 0.279  
22 92 United States Josh Williams   Chevrolet 247 2:02'59.208 3 Laps 1 Lap  
23 36 Canada Alex Labbé   Chevrolet 247 2:03'00.569 3 Laps 1.361  
24 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt   Chevrolet 247 2:03'08.518 3 Laps 7.949  
25 4 United States Jesse Little   Chevrolet 247 2:03'21.717 3 Laps 13.199  
26 47 United States Kyle Weatherman   Chevrolet 247 2:03'24.943 3 Laps 3.226  
27 61 United States Chad Finchum   Toyota 246 2:03'02.380 4 Laps 1 Lap  
28 78 Mason Massey   Chevrolet 246 2:03'03.163 4 Laps 0.783  
29 52 Kody Vanderwal   Chevrolet 246 2:03'07.559 4 Laps 4.396  
30 6 United States B.J. McLeod   Chevrolet 245 2:03'06.467 5 Laps 1 Lap  
31 99 United States Vinnie Miller   Toyota 242 2:03'08.289 8 Laps 3 Laps  
32 90 Dexter Bean   Chevrolet 241 2:03'23.904 9 Laps 1 Lap  
33 8 United States Jeb Burton   Chevrolet 233 2:03'08.102 17 Laps 8 Laps  
34 15 Colby Howard   Chevrolet 220 2:03'17.429 30 Laps 13 Laps  
35 13 United States Stephen Leicht   Toyota 88 1:26'55.374 162 Laps 132 Laps  
36 93 United States Myatt Snider   Chevrolet 46 26'13.484 204 Laps 42 Laps  
37 66 United States Timmy Hill   Toyota 4 1'44.733 246 Laps 42 Laps  