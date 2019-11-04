Justin Allgaier finishes sixth at Texas Motor Speedway

Justin Allgaier finished sixth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, adding 42 points to his season total.

Allgaier now sits at No. 4 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 3101 points. He’s posted 15 top-five finishes in 2019.

Christopher Bell brought home the win in the race, with Ross Chastain finishing second, and Austin Cindric crossing the finish line third. Brandon Jones took fourth place, followed by John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 5 spot.

In addition to the victory, Bell won each of the race’s first two stages.

Allgaier qualified in sixth position at 189.374 mph. The 10th-year driver has piled up 10 career victories, 84 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 175 races.

Allgaier battled 37 other cars in the field and the race saw nine cautions and 51 caution laps. There were nine lead changes before the checkered flag.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Bell’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1111 points, followed by Toyota in the No. 2 spot with 1096. Ford sits at No. 3 with 1096 points on the season.

