Justin Allgaier finishes fourth at Richmond Raceway

Justin Allgaier finished fourth in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, adding 42 points to his season total.

Allgaier now sits at No. 5 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings with 2054 points. He’s posted 12 top-five finishes in 2019.

Christopher Bell came away with the victory in the race, with Austin Cindric finishing second, and Cole Custer placing third. Chase Briscoe followed in fifth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bell also was victorious in each of the race’s first two stages.

Allgaier qualified in second position at 118.286 mph. The 10th-year driver has tallied 10 career victories, 81 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 171 races.

Allgaier battled 37 other cars in the field and the race endured five cautions and 31 caution laps. There were four lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Bell driving to victory in Joe Gibbs’s Supra, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 973 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 966. Ford sits at No. 3 with 954 points on the season.

Justin Allgaier Driver Page | Get Justin Allgaier Gear | Race Center