Justin Allgaier fastest in first Xfinity practice at Charlotte

Justin Allgaier (181.690 mph) was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman (180.668) was second and William Byron (180.650) was third, followed by Erik Jones (179.892), Matt Tifft (179.880), Sam Hornish Jr. (179.575), Daniel Hemric (178.980), Daniel Suarez (178.483), Cole Custer (178.341) and Ty Dillon (178.053).

A significant portion of the scheduled 55-minute session was redflagged to clean up oil and fluids on the track. That prompted NASCAR to extend the session approximately another 15 minutes.

Of note: several drivers didn’t even make a single practice lap including Elliott Sadler, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Harrison Rhodes.

