Justin Allgaier drives No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro to 14th-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Justin Allgaier placed 14th in the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, adding 23 points to his season total.

Allgaier ranks No. 4 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 4023 points. He’s collected 16 top-five finishes in 2019.

Tyler Reddick came away with the victory in the race, with Cole Custer finishing second, and Chase Briscoe placing third. Noah Gragson took fourth place, followed by Christopher Bell in the No. 5 spot.

Briscoe came away victorious in Stage 1, and Austin Cindric finished out front in Stage 2.

Allgaier qualified in 16th position at 162.930 mph. The 10th-year driver has tallied 11 career victories, 85 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 176 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured seven cautions and 35 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 15 lead changes.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season total with Reddick’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1191 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1166. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1154 points on the season.

