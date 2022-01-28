Justin Abdelkader to play for team USA in 2022 Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Red Wings
    Detroit Red Wings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Abdelkader
    Justin Abdelkader
    American ice hockey player

Justin Abdelkader was a standout hockey player at Michigan State from 2005-2008 and scored the game-winning goal in the 2007 National Championship game to push the Spartans to the top. Following his Michigan State career, Abdelkader would spend the next 13 years of his career as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. Now, he will be representing Team USA in the 2022 Olympic games.

Abdelkader has played in several World Championships and a World Junior Championships for Team USA but never an Olympics, he will now be given that opportunity.

More Michigan State!

Spartans offer 2023 4-star Utah OT Spencer Fano

Recommended Stories