Justin Abdelkader to play for team USA in 2022 Olympics

Justin Abdelkader was a standout hockey player at Michigan State from 2005-2008 and scored the game-winning goal in the 2007 National Championship game to push the Spartans to the top. Following his Michigan State career, Abdelkader would spend the next 13 years of his career as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. Now, he will be representing Team USA in the 2022 Olympic games.

The Griffins on Thursday released left wing Justin Abdelkader from his professional tryout, as he’ll be joining Team USA as an alternate for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Details >> https://t.co/nQ2PLN8OIM pic.twitter.com/pIjxKvwllh — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) January 27, 2022

Abdelkader has played in several World Championships and a World Junior Championships for Team USA but never an Olympics, he will now be given that opportunity.

