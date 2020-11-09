Justin Abdelkader pens emotional farewell to Detroit Red Wings after buyout

Justin Abdelkader bade farewell to the Detroit Red Wings in an emotional outpouring that came a month after he was let go.

Writing in the Players' Tribune on Monday, Abdelkader shared a funny encounter with Mike Babcock on Abdelkader’s first day at Joe Louis Arena, and revealed just how nerve-wracking that day was overall. Abdelkader also touched on how much it meant to play for the team he grew up adoring.

“All I ever wanted to be was a Red Wing,” the piece begins. “As a boy, that’s what I dreamed of. It was a dream I felt like I could reach out and touch when I was five years old and I was at the Joe Louis Arena for the very first time. … Walking through the concourse I must have looked like a kid on Christmas Day. I remember running up to the entrance of our section and peeking through the plastic curtains that hid the ice from the hallways — that was when I saw the Joe in all her beauty for the first time.”

In October, general manager Steve Yzerman opted to buy out the last three years of Abdelkader’s contract, describing the move as “a cost-savings for us. We felt that the value of what we were paying him, we could try to save some money and replace Justin with a player making less.”

The Wings drafted Abdelkader in the second round, 42nd overall, in 2005. That was the year the season was wiped out by a labor dispute, and only select players attended the draft in Ottawa. Abdelkader was with his family at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Muskegon when his agent texted him the news.

“My jaw dropped,” Abdelkader wrote. “My eyes teared up. My dad nearly fell out of his seat. I jumped up and shouted the news to the entire restaurant: I’M GOING TO BE A RED WING!

“The place blew up. There was yelling and cheering from every booth and table.

All I ever wanted to be was a Red Wing.”

Abdelkader, 33, played his first game for the Wings on April 3, 2008, shortly after he’d finished up his third year at Michigan State. He parked in the first spot he saw — which he came to regret.

“I was so nervous I could barely put on my equipment, let alone go through a full NHL practice,” Abdelkader wrote. “But I made it. We exited the ice and I was feeling like, I got this. I can do this. Then I locked eyes with Mike Babcock, our coach at the time. And he’s walking right at me. I’m just hoping there’s someone right behind me he wants to talk to. But, no, he wanted to talk to me.

“Hey, Abby, is that your car in my parking spot?”

“I thought, You have to be kidding me. And, I mean, Mike was intense. I thought he was going to rip my jersey right off me.

“Oh, Coach, I di—”

“And then he smirked and cracked up.”

That was the last time Abdelkader made that mistake. The better memory from that day came when he put on his gear to play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“My heart was racing well before puck-drop,” Abdelkader wrote. “I was feeling the same way I did when I was a kid, like I was about to do something special. Because I still was that kid. I was still Justin, the Red Wings fan. But I was also now Justin, the Red Wings player. And it hit me as soon as I got out on the ice. During warmups, I remember seeing all the fans — all the seats I used to sit in.

