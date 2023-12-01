Justice sends well wishes to Princeton Tigers on state championship bid

Dec. 1—PRINCETON — Governor Jim Justice is sending his well wishes to the Princeton Senior High School Tigers football team on their state championship bid this Saturday.

During his weekly virtual briefing, Justice congratulated the Princeton Tigers for their victory over Bridgeport, and wished them the best of luck in their state championship quest Saturday.

Princeton earned its first-ever state championship bid following a wild 73-70 win over Bridgeport in the semifinals at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton last weekend.

Justice called that game, "Amazing. Absolutely amazing."

"We've got Princeton playing Martinsburg in Class AAA," Justice said. "Now get this. The Princeton Tigers beat Bridgeport just the other day. The final score of the game without overtime was 73 to 70."

Princeton (12-1) will play Martinsville (13-0) in the WVSSAC Class AAA state championship football game at Wheeling Island Stadium Saturday at noon.

The Princeton Senior High School football team will depart for the championship game today at 11 a.m. Tigers football fans are expected to turn out to send them off in style.

"At about 10:45 a.m. (today) the primary kids are going to come out and the community is going to be welcomed to come out and see us off and we'll head to Wheeling then," Princeton Head Coach Keith Taylor told the Daily Telegraph Wednesday.

During his virtual administration briefing, Justice also congratulated the West Virginia University Mountaineers and Marshall University on their looming bowl bids.

But Justice is still clearly bothered by WVU's loss to Houston a few weeks ago — a game in which Houston beat the Mountaineers with a hail mary pass into the end zone with no time remaining on the clock. The loss came at the hands of former WVU coach Dana Holgorsen, who was the Houston coach at the time.

"The Baylor game — we won the game and it was terrific," Justice said of WVU's final game of the regular season. "Maybe it makes up a little bit for that Houston loss and the hail mary at the end of the game."

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens