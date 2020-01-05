Justice leads Santa Clara past San Diego 80-63

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- Keshawn Justice had a career-high 26 points as Santa Clara defeated San Diego 80-63 on Saturday.

Justice set his previous career high of 24 points last Sunday in a 92-57 win over Alcorn State.

Josip Vrankic had 13 points and seven rebounds for Santa Clara (14-2, 1-0 West Coast Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Trey Wertz added 12 points.

Santa Clara's record is its best through 15 games since starting a school-record 21-0 in 1968-69 on the way to a 27-2 mark and a trip to the NCAAs. The Broncos have won at least 13 of 15 to begin a season for only sixth time in school history. They were 13-2 in 1911-12, 1930-31, and 1936-37, and 14-1 in 1946-47.

The Broncos have won its last 15 home games, dating to last season. That streak is the third longest in school history and ranks first all-time during the Toso Pavilion/Leavey Center era (since 1975-76). Santa Clara has not lost at home since a 66-55 defeat to Saint Mary's (Feb. 14, 2019).

Braun Hartfield had 16 points for the Toreros (7-10, 0-2). James Jean-Marie added 14 points. Marion Humphrey had 14 points.

