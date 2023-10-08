Justice Hill 14-yard touchdown gives Ravens 7-0 lead

The Ravens have gotten off to an early lead over the Steelers.

Running back Justice Hill took a handoff 14 yards to the left for a touchdown, putting Baltimore up 7-0 with 6:15 left in the first quarter.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh traded punts on each of the first two possessions. But the Ravens then went 59 yards in seven plays, never facing a third down on the way to the end zone. Quarterback Lamar Jackson hit a pair of passes to receiver Nelson Agholor to move the chains. Gus Edwards also had a 11-yard run to put Baltimore in the red zone.

A couple of plays later, Hill took his first carry of the day to the paint.

Jackson has started the game 3-of-7 for 34 yards. He also has a 26-yard run.