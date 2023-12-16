Justice Decker lifts Manual basketball to first win over Ballard since 1995

Led by Justice Decker and Malachi Coleman, the Manual High School boys basketball team pulled off a historic victory at Ballard on Friday night.

Decker and Coleman both scored 20 points as the Crimsons rolled past the Bruins, 84-63, in a battle of top-25 teams in The Courier Journal’s preseason poll of coaches.

It was Manual's first victory over Ballard since a 65-64 overtime score on Feb. 4, 1995.

“This is my fourth year at Manual, and we hadn’t gotten over the hump of beating Ballard,” Crimsons coach Miquel Coleman said. “So, it’s big for the program. It’s big for the kids. I’m really, really excited.”

Manual’s Jared Tuvlin celebrates with just seconds on the clock Friday night against Ballard.

Jared Tuvlin added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the No. 23 Crimsons (6-1), who returned five of their top seven scorers from last season’s 21-12 squad.

Manual is utilizing a fast-paced style and is averaging 81.3 points per game. Four starters entered the game averaging at least 14.2 points.

“We shoot the ball really, really well, but this was the worst shooting night we’ve had all year long,” Miquel Coleman said. “They share the ball really well. We preach, ‘Good to great,’ and the guys are buying into that. If they have a good shot and their teammate has a great shot, they pass it to the teammate who has the great shot. That’s how we’re scoring.”

The 6-foot-6 Decker showed his versatility, having a big game in the paint with 10 rebounds and also stepping outside for a 3-pointer.

Decker knew he could have a big game against the smaller Bruins.

“Definitely had to take advantage of that,” he said. “Just have to be strong down low and help my team as much as possible, get offensive boards and defensive boards and block.”

Manual never trailed but saw its lead cut to 54-52 on Nick Hayden’s basket with 7:04 remaining.

Manual’s Malachi Coleman passes the ball to teammate Jared Tuvlin against Ballard on Friday night. Coleman scored a game-high-tying 20 points.

The Crimsons responded with a 17-4 surge, capped by Josh Darst’s basket that made it 71-56 with 3:05 left.

No. 17 Ballard got 11 points apiece from Javeon Fairman, Cash Whitehead and Cayon Gaines. Fairman, a transfer from Virginia, is the only senior on the Bruins’ roster.

Coach Greg Willis said four newcomers who played with Ballard during the summer no longer are with the program.

“For us, it’s youth and it’s inexperience,” Willis said. “When our program is at the level we want it to be, we have guys who come through for four years and play freshman basketball and JV basketball and understand expectations and demands and the rigor of it. When guys don’t do that, it’s tough. We have a whole group of guys like that.”

Willis also credited Manual.

“They just punked us,” he said. “I think they had 20 offensive rebounds, and you’re never going to compete in a big game when that’s the case. … We have to get tougher, and we have to get stronger. Or we have to change our system a little bit, which is a tough thing to do.”

MANUAL 20 17 17 30 - 84

BALLARD 16 15 17 15 - 63

Manual (6-1) — Justice Decker 20, Malachi Coleman 20, Ryan Shene 12, Josh Darst 7, Mark Wood 2, Jared Tuvlin 14, Darin Wells 8, Noah Smith 1.

Ballard (4-3) — Sam Frazier 9, Darian Shy 5, Javeon Fairman 11, Nick Hayden 7, Nate Richardson 7, Bryonn Faulkner 2, Cash Whitehead 11, Cayon Gaines 11.

More high school basketball: 10 Kentucky tournaments you'll want to see during Christmas holidays

Reach Jason Frakes at jfrakes@courier-journal.com and follow him on X @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA basketball: Justice Decker carries Manual to upset over Ballard