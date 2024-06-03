Just Wynn baby! Four-star N’Kye Wynn commits to Rutgers football

A busy weekend for Rutgers football was capped off on Sunday with the commitment of N’kye Wynn. The Michigan offensive lineman is one of the top tackles in the nation.

Landing Wynn is another major recruiting victory following a weekend where Rutgers landed a total of eight commitments. Wynn is ranked as a four-star by On3.

On3 ranks him as the second-best recruit in Michigan in the class of 2025 and the No. 23 offensive tackle. A multi-year starter at Muskegon High School (Muskegon, Michigan), Wynne brings athleticism and strength to the offensive tackle position at Rutgers.

He holds offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin among others.

Wynn took an official visit to Rutgers this weekend. He made his commitment during the trip to New Jersey:

The potential for Wynn at the next level is really impressive. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he has an impressive frame that can add more quality size.

He has good length and moves very well for his size.

Equally as impressive, Wynn is a workout warrior. This spring, he posted a workout video where he squatted two reps of 500 pounds.

