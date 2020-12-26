You just watched one of the worst Detroit Lions halves of all time

It was a historic first half at Ford Field ... for all the wrong reasons for the Detroit Lions.

Tom Brady was 22-for-27 for 348 yards for four touchdowns in the first 30 minutes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers torched the Lions for a 34-0 lead at halftime. It's the third-worst first half for the Lions in franchise history: They trailed 35-0 twice before — in 1991 at Washington in the season opener, and in 1963 vs. the Chicago Bears.

All four of Brady's top pass catchers — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski — caught touchdowns, against a helpless Lions defense.

The Lions entered the game with five coaches in quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing, including interim head coach Darrell Bevell and defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions: You just watched one of the worst halves of all time