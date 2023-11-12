'He just wants to be great': Oregon's Bo Nix out-duels USC's Caleb Williams in Ducks' win

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws out a pass as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The Heisman Trophy contender out-dueled the Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night in Autzen Stadium.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix continued to build his case for being a finalist for college football’s most prestigious award with another spectacular performance as the No. 6 Ducks beat visiting Southern California 36-27.

Nix completed 23-of-31 passes for a season-high 412 yards and four touchdowns. He didn’t have a turnover and didn’t take a sack.

Across the field was Trojans’ quarterback Caleb Williams. The winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy had 291 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-34 passing, and kept the crowd of 59,997 — fifth-largest in Autzen Stadium history — on the edge of their seats as he dazzled with his escapability and arm strength.

“The crowd absolutely electric and made that really special and fun to sit there and watch two great quarterbacks battle it out,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “Obviously we've got a really special one on our sideline. That was a Heisman-winning performance from Bo.”

Nix’s four TDs included a pair of big strikes in the first quarter.

Wide receiver Tez Johnson had a 77-yard catch-and-run on the Ducks’ second offensive play of the game to put Oregon up 7-0.

Oregon defensive back Evan Williams forces a fumble from USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

On the Ducks’ next possession, he hit wide receiver Troy Franklin for an 84-yard score — a quick answer following USC’s game-tying touchdown on their previous possession.

It’s the first time since at least 1996 that two Oregon receivers had catches of 75 yards or more in the same game.

“I'm just really comfortable right now,” Nix said. “I'm seeing defenses really well and I'm super comfortable with our plan. I think preparation is key. I'm in a good spot right now in my situation to where I can prepare and (offensive coordinator Will Stein) does a great job preparing me throughout the week and we just go out there and execute.”

Nix also threw a 15-yard touchdown to tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second quarter, and found Johnson again in the third with a 21-yard TD pass after he spun and scrambled out of pressure in the pocket.

“Just this consistency,” Lanning said when asked what impressed him most about Nix’s performance Saturday. “I mean, not to not punt the ball in the first half I think speaks to his efficiency. … Getting us into the right run check, checking us into the proper plays, just being efficient with the ball.”

On the season, Nix has completed 258 of 332 for 3,135 yards, 29 touchdowns, two interceptions and completing an NCAA-leading 77.7% of his passes.

“Everyday in practice is a Heisman moment for us,” said Johnson, Nix’s brother who finished seven catches for 126 yards. “We see it every day. So what he did tonight is normal. He just wants to be great. He wants to be better than the next man he plays. He wants us to win every Saturday.”

For his part, Nix wasn’t as impressed as the others.

“I just felt like I did what I had to do to win the game,” he said. “You know, our defense played really well. Again, they stopped them, they forced turnovers, they created sacks, got disruption. You knew a guy like (Williams) is gonna get his plays in. So they handled that and I feel like we put the defense in a bad spot at the end.”

Williams did lead a pair of late touchdown drive for the Trojans after the Ducks had taken a 36-14 lead when Bucky Irving scored a touchdown on a 19-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

But by then Oregon’s defense had done enough to keep the projected early first-round NFL draft pick from doing too much damage.

“He is definitely special out there on the field,” Oregon safety Evan Williams said. “It's frustrating at times and then at other times, you're kind of just like, ‘Wow, he's really good at football.’ So yeah, you gotta love the challenge from the defensive perspective. He can make all the plays — with his feet, in the air, resetting. So yeah, you love going against the best and that was definitely a fun challenge.”

