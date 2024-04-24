'I just wanted to fulfil my ambitions' - Gordon

[Getty Images]

In a recent interview with on The Overlap with former Premier League defender Gary Neville, Anthony Gordon explained the process of his £40m move to Newcastle in January 2023 from boyhood club Everton.

"The whole process was difficult, it was so hard at the time and that whole process led to me being so mentally tough right now. Liverpool's biggest unity was everyone being together, Scousers taking care of Scousers," he said.

"So, if someone was to leave that environment, not everyone is going to like it and rightly so, but ultimately, I am too ambitious to turn down the opportunity which was presented to me.

“Newcastle United were only going one way and looking from the outside they were flying, I think they were fourth when I was signing, so it’s a no brainer.

“My ambition is to be at the very top of football and I couldn’t do that where I was.”

Soon after Gordon left Everton, the Toffees released a statement about Gordon requesting a transfer. Asked by Neville, whether it could have ended differently to how it did Gordon said: "It didn’t, that’s the thing.

“A lot of what you see in the media [from Everton] is club-driven and I didn’t care too much to change the perspective, because I’m very comfortable in myself and how it ended up, and ultimately, I got what I wanted. I joined Newcastle.

“I did want to leave, but also, the club did have to sell me.

“The way it played out was that I was desperate to leave and that was never really the case.

“I just wanted to fulfil my ambitions.

“But I was never bothered about wanting to change people’s minds, if they believe what they read, it’s fine by me.”