'I just want to win': Fort Meade two-sport star earns The Ledger's Player of the Year

Through nine games, Fort Meade quarterback Carson Montsdeoca put up 21 touchdowns with 1,503 yards passing on 15.8 yards per pass.

Carson Montsdeoca is better known for playing baseball for the Fort Meade Miners. But his willingness to keep at football has led him to a big-time award.

Montsdeoca is The Ledger’s 2023 Small School Offensive Player of the Year, and for a reason: through nine games, the first-team all-county senior quarterback put up 21 touchdowns with 1,503 yards passing on 15.8 yards per pass average. He led the Miners to a 9-1 record — a fourth straight winning year — and a regional quarterfinal appearance.

“It feels great and fulfilling to be selected Player of the Year, because it shows all the work that my offensive teammates put in for me to get this award. Without those guys, it wouldn’t be possible — my receivers, running backs, and especially my offensive line, and also my coaches for pushing me at practice to get better every day."

But striving to be the best quarterback at practice was something he fought for.

In Montsdeoca’s freshman year at Hardee High School as a middle linebacker, he broke his leg in a junior varsity game. Because of this situation, folks were telling Montsdeoca that he should quit football because he was good at baseball.

In his sophomore year as a pitcher, he was recruited by the University of Florida — the school he will attend next year to play college baseball.

Passing grade: Meet The Ledger's 2023 All-County Football Offense

But Montsdeoca still wanted to play football. He wanted to play quarterback, which was natural to him because growing up he had always played football and baseball. And to him, he was able to compartmentalize based on the season.

“Whichever one was in season, that was my focus. No football during baseball season and no baseball during football season, so I wasn’t gonna stop playing them both now,” Montsdeoca said.

It was easy to play football and baseball during the respective seasons because he experienced both sports at a very early age. He started to play football in fourth grade as a quarterback. He made close friends, including his current teammate in wide receiver and cornerback Josh Porter, who is signed to play at USF; Montsdeoca threw his first touchdown pass to Porter in fourth grade.

Jones This senior almost didn’t play football. Now he's The Ledger's Small School Defensive POY

He would move on to play fullback and linebacker, and throughout this process when it comes to playing football and baseball, Montsdeoca said his father was a huge influence.

“My dad coached me on and off the field in football and baseball since I started playing. He has been the biggest influence on me by letting me become the player I am now,” Montsdeoca said. “He knows how to get the most out of me and when I need my attitude checked. I may not acknowledge him on the field sometimes, but I can hear him over everyone in the stands and most times he is correct on what he’s telling me.”

This confidence made him keep the dream of playing quarterback alive through elementary and certainly through high school. In his junior year, the senior athlete transferred to Fort Meade because there was an opportunity to play quarterback.

And that stick-to-itiveness led to him being The Ledger’s 2023 Small School Offensive Player of the Year.

But as of now, this could be his last rendezvous as a competitive football player. He is hanging the cleats up because football could potentially interfere with his dream of playing baseball, as he is signed to Florida right now.

“I just want to win and compete the best I can and control the things that I can control. The rest will take care of itself,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Fort Meade QB Carson Montsdeoca wins small school offensive POY