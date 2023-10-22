‘It was just unusual’: Kirk Ferentz reacts to controversial invalid fair catch catastrophe

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost in a way that none of us have really ever seen before.

Star junior defensive back and specialist Cooper DeJean’s 54-yard punt return touchdown was wiped off the board following a review and subsequent ruling that he signaled for an invalid fair catch.

Afterwards, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz was still steaming about referee Tim O’Dey and the Big Ten officiating crew’s replay ruling.

THEY CALLED THIS AN INVALID FAIR CATCH??? OH NO IOWA pic.twitter.com/iImEwl6RPH — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 21, 2023

“It was a peculiar game in the fact that we had six replays today. I can’t remember a game maybe where we had that many. It’s interesting, the last play is a little bit tough.

“We had the targeting on the kickoff. That’s a first for me. I’m not saying—making any judgment on that but the last one, it’s hard to take that one on a couple levels,” Ferentz said.

Ferentz expounded on how he felt DeJean’s approach to the football was as they have been taught. He was also miffed that the initial review to see whether or not DeJean remained in bounds turned into a ruling on the invalid fair catch signal.

“First of all, I don’t know how to coach our guys because we cover that in pregame with the officials each and every game about fair catch procedure, above the head, wave and we also cover point to the ground for an errant kick which there were several of those today. That’s something we’ve covered with every player that comes through. It’s pretty standard procedure, I would imagine. It was interesting, the final analysis of that play and probably the most peculiar part to me, as I understand it, the initial replay, to find out if he was in or out of bounds, if Cooper stepped out of bounds, which clearly he didn’t.

“I appreciate the replay on that. That’s fine, do their homework and make sure they are correct on that. But then somehow we went from there to a whole series of topics. It’s really hard to accept the explanation that we got,” Ferentz said.

The explanation Iowa got was that DeJean’s left hand movement was an invalid signal for a fair catch. Therefore, the football was dead at the Iowa 46-yard line and the touchdown was negated.

It doesn’t sit well when that type of individual effort from DeJean is erased.

“Well, again I thought it started was he in bounds, out of bounds, and we went from there to pointing, which is legal, because you know, errant punt. Then I was told that he was waving, and what they tell us in pregame is the wave is up here above the head.

“Most people when they run, their arms do wave. If you look at the video, it looked like he was naturally running to the football and he just made a great play, one of the best ones I’ve ever seen. That part is the hardest part. An unbelievable effort gets taken off the board,” Ferentz said.

One item that Ferentz was upset about was that referee Tim O’Dey and the officials on the field don’t really deliver the final explanation to the coaches on a replay situation like this. At least not in the immediate moments following a replay review of this magnitude.

“I’m still not sure who makes the final decision. I know we go to Pittsburgh for analysis, and my theory there is the more people get involved, probably the more screwed up things are.

“If it was up to me, if you want my opinion, it ought to go back to the official who is on the field, talking to the coaches. He should have the final say. That might clean things up. It might not make it right but it might make it easier to understand. Whoever the wizard is behind the curtain, it is what it is,” Ferentz said.

Asked what he says to DeJean afterwards, Ferentz was at a loss for words.

“That’s something—that’s the question, what do you want me to say? There’s nothing to say. There really isn’t,” Ferentz said.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) has to try to move on from this unfortunate ending when the season resumes following its upcoming bye week with a date inside Wrigley Field versus Northwestern (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) on Nov. 4.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire