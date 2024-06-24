Just two obstacles stand between Chelsea and signature of Barcelona starlet Marc Guiu

Chelsea appear to be closing in on the signature of Barelona teenager Marc Guiu. The Blues are said to be in advanced talks with the agents of the 18-year-old, and are willing to pay his €6m release clause.

Guiu’s contract is up next summer, and Barcelona had presented an offer to him, but are yet to hear back about it. According to Sport, Guiu was aware Barcelona could not equal Chelsea’s offer, but expected the difference between the two to be smaller. He has doubts about his playing time, with Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Vitor Roque ahead of him in the pecking order, even if the latter leaves on loan.

Barcelona have been unable to give him guarantees as new manager Hansi Flick is yet to see him up close, and as such, Guiu has commented to his teammates that he is looking to move on. MD say that RB Leipzig are also pursuing Guiu, but are behind Chelsea in the running. Guiu will now have a final meeting with his family to take a decision on his future – perhaps the one doubt is leaving the club he dreamed of succeeding at.

Guiu has impressed in his fleeting cameos for the first team, and the Blaugrana will be loath to lose one of the few strikers that La Masia produces. Yet it is also true that having signed Vitor Roque, in theory Barcelona have their number nine for much of the next decade. However the doubts there are also present.