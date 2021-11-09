New England Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he grabbed Panthers' Brian Burns' ankle

The Carolina Panthers aren’t happy with Mac Jones. The Patriots rookie quarterback says it’s a misunderstanding.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabs Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) after fumbling the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

During the Patriots' 24-6 win over the Panthers on Sunday, Jones was strip-sacked by Brian Burns with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. When Jones was hit, the ball came out and bounced three yards behind him. During that time, the rookie grabbed Burns by the ankle and didn’t let go. The defensive end got twisted on the play and ended up on the sideline in the blue medical tent. He returned, but later departed the game with an ankle injury.

Afterward, teammate Haason Reddick said it was "completely dirty” and hopes “it's something the league addresses.”

Mark Daniels: Unlike past star cornerbacks, the Patriots should prioritize J.C. Jackson. Here's why.

On Monday afternoon, Jones was asked about the play during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria show. He said he thought Burns had the ball and was trying to make a tackle.

“After I got hit pretty hard, I didn't really know exactly what was going on. I thought he had the ball. It was my job to try to make the tackle. That was pretty much it,” Jones said. “Obviously, when you get up and see the ball — it’s actually down the field a little bit more.

"It was a bang-bang play. I didn't mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. I was just trying to tackle him and make the play because I didn’t really know what was going on.”

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns is taken off the field after getting hurt during a play in the second half of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

On Monday, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL was looking into the incident and if there's any discipline, it would be a fine. Jones hopes that doesn’t happen.

“I just thought that’s what happened and I had to make the tackle. I did what I did in real time. It kind of is what it is,” said Jones, when asked about being potentially fined by the NFL. “Hopefully (the NFL) sees it like I saw it in the game and don’t look too much more into it because that’s what it was.”

Here’s the video of Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns ankle (just follow those two and you’ll see it). pic.twitter.com/OKWgBwIN9c — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2021

Story continues

This isn’t the first time Jones and Burns have shared the same field. The two actually competed against each other in high school. The quarterback played for the Bolles School in Jacksonville and the defensive end played for American Heritage in Plantation, Florida.

The quarterback said he never had any bad blood with Burns.

More Patriots news: Weighing the odds the New England Patriots sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“He’s a great player and great defensive end. He’s played that way for a long time,” Jones said. “He was great at Florida State and obviously played well in the NFL and has done a great job. I have no hard feelings against him or anybody on the team. They had a great defense and statistically, they’re really good.

“I was young in high school. I don’t even know if he knew who I was at the time. He probably doesn’t even remember, but there was no beef or anything like that.”

Browns' Chubb tests positive for COVID

The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Jones explains 'dirty' tackle on Panthers' Burns