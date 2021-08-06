'It's just tradition': Festival-goers mark their spots

Aug. 6—Caution tape, flags, golf tees and bed sheets caked Grand Haven's grassy areas along the boardwalk, Washington Avenue, Franklin Street and Sheldon Road on Thursday in preparation for Saturday's Coast Guard Festival fireworks and Grand Parade.

The green light to start marking spots officially began at 12:01 a.m. today. If you wanted to reserve a spot earlier than that, you must remain at the reserved location until that time.

In fear of the city pulling up their marked spots, festival-goers spent Thursday lounging in lawn chairs, with some coming out as early as 6 a.m.

Some marked spots as early as Tuesday. Families worked in shifts to ensure their spots, continuing on what many call a tradition.

Kip Nadeau has marked a spot on Washington Avenue, just west of Seventh Street, each year since 1988. Since then, his family has blossomed and he's invited friends as he expects more than 75 people in his spot come Saturday.

"It's just tradition," Nadeau said. "For the last five years we've filled. We've got three canopies that we'll put up. It's a unique event and so is Coast Guard."

Many years ago, festival-goers could just drop their chairs off the day of the parade and come back to watch. About 20 years ago, marking spots became the norm, according to Grand Haven resident Mike Shafer.

"We've been down here for 40 years," Shafer said on his spot on Washington Avenue.

While Shafer, his wife Sabrina, and daughter Melissa reserved a parade spot, their friend's daughter was marking a spot along the waterfront for the fireworks show.

Down by the boardwalk, various colored sheets covered most grassy spots, including Ruth McCaleb and Mandy Samdel with their family and friends.

"This is a hot spot," McCaleb said. "We invite people from out of town and it's fun. Every year there's always something new. One year a guy had a big-screen TV on his boat and he played movies for us all night."

"We just socialize and people watch" she added. "The rule is that we sit here all day, so people have to bring us food and we have a blast."

Amber Phiodeng and Catlyn Johnson have been holding down a spot each of the past four years, usually the same one with plenty of shade.

"We always try to get in the shade and in the same spot," Phiodeng said. "This will be my grandma's first year here and she's 84 and never experienced this, so we want as much shade as possible."

On Sheldon Road, Randy Holcomb was figuring out Sudoku puzzles, watching cars go by and jotting down their descriptions.

"I'm counting how many out-of-staters we have, how many police come by," he said, "and how many have no license plates." It was just another amusement for holding down spots for the concluding weekend of the Coast Guard Festival.