Just in time! Correa’s walk-off blast caps Twins’ stunning rally past Brewers

Carlos Correa tossed his bat to the side, looked toward his teammates in the dugout and started tapping his right wrist.

Correa made his "My Time" celebration popular during previous postseasons, tied with David Ortiz for the most walk-off hits in playoff history, including two game-ending home runs.

His first walk-off homer in the regular season didn't arrive until Tuesday, a two-run homer that flew to the facing of the second deck in left field off Brewers closer Devin Williams to complete a 7-5 victory at Target Field. It was a stunning four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Williams his first blown save of the season.

Teammates stormed out of the dugout as soon as Correa stepped out of the batter's box, waiting with water coolers at home plate to begin a wild celebration that continued into the clubhouse.

"One of the reasons we do this is for nights like this," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Twins hitters knew they needed to prepare themselves for Williams' changeup, the pitch that makes him one of the best relievers in the league. The goal was to keep their eyes elevated, knowing if they chased low changeups, it would result in a ground ball or a whiff.

For almost all hitters, it's easier said than done. Williams had allowed only one run in 21⅓ innings when he took the mound.

Williams faced four hitters Tuesday and didn't record an out.

"It's not easy to put together at-bats like that, but we did it," Correa said. "I think that series in Toronto [last weekend] showed that the bats are coming alive. The at-bats have been getting better and it's good to see it happening in the late innings, especially against great pitching like that."

The Twins relied on their role players to set the stage for Correa's heroics. Michael A. Taylor, who hasn't hit more than 12 home runs in a season since 2017, hit his 10th home run of the season to begin the ninth inning rally.

Edouard Julien, promoted last weekend, worked a six-pitch walk. Willi Castro replaced Julien on the base paths, stole second base, then scored on Donovan Solano's single, running through a stop sign from third base coach Tommy Watkins.

Then it was Correa who ended it with his third homer in his past five games.

"Correa pointing to his watch," Julien said, "that was probably one of the coolest moments I've seen on a baseball field."

All season the Twins felt like it was a matter of time — or as Correa would say, "My Time" before their offense showed more consistency. It may not be a coincidence the offense is showing more life as Correa begins to shift out of his two-month slump.

BOXSCORE: Twins 7, Milwaukee 5

On Tuesday, they rallied back from a three-run deficit against annual Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes and a two-run deficit against Williams.

"There's a different vibe," Correa said. "There's a different aura and level of confidence. You can see it when guys go up to the plate."

Correa's walk-off homer came one inning after the Twins stranded the bases loaded.

The Twins emptied their bench knowing Williams was looming in the next inning, pinch-hitting Max Kepler for Royce Lewis and Trevor Larnach for Ryan Jeffers, before Joey Gallo was called out on strikes to end the inning.

"Sometimes you just need something huge," Baldelli said, "and we got something huge late."